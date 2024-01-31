Excise policy case: HC reserves order on Sanjay Singh’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on a plea by arrested AAP MP Sanjay Singh seeking bail in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma heard the arguments on behalf of Singh and the ED.

Singh sought bail on the ground that he has been in custody for the last three months and no role has been attributed to him in the predicate offence.

The probe agency opposed the bail plea contending that Singh was involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of crime generated from the Delhi liquor scam pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, argued that witnesses were being threatened not to tell the truth to the probe agency and this was one more reason that Singh should not be released on bail. He contended that Singh has the propensity to commit a similar offence again and that he also had

access in ED office as he managed to get certain documents which were in the ED office and not in public domain.