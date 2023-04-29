Excise policy case: Court denies bail to AAP leader Sisodia in money laundering case

new delhi: A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail application of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam, saying the evidence prima facie “speaks volumes of his involvement in commission of the offence”.



Special Judge M K Nagpal denied the relief to Sisodia, saying that the prosecution was able to show a genuine and prima facie case for Sisodia’s involvement in commission of the alleged offence of money laundering. The court denied the relief noting the “serious nature of allegations made and role played by Sisodia in the criminal conspiracy, his connection with the activities relating to generation or acquisition and use etc. of the proceeds of crime...and the oral and documentary evidence collected in support of the same.”

“Hence, this court is not inclined to grant bail to the applicant in this case of economic offences having serious repercussions upon the general public and society at large as the evidence collected during investigation speaks volumes of his involvement in commission of the said offence,” the judge said. He said that alleged medical illness of Sisodia’s wife was also not a ground to enlarge him on bail in this case.

The court further said that the possibility of Sisodia influencing prime witnesses of the case could not be ruled out.

The judge noted that the offence alleged against Sisodia was a “serious economic offence of money laundering” and he has not been accused of commission of the said offence in his individual capacity, but he has been alleged to have committed it in his official capacity of a public servant holding the charge or portfolio of Excise Ministry as well as being the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi.

Again, the allegations made in the case are found to be serious from another angle too as huge proceeds of crime in crores of rupees are alleged to have been generated or processed through different activities, he said.

“The seriousness or gravity of the offence and its nature or category, the capacity of applicant in which was committed, the manner of its commission and also certain other factors like impact of the offence as well as the possible impact of release of applicant on society etc. Are the factors which go against the applicant and force this court to decide against his release on bail in the present case,” the judge said.