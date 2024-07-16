Excise case: HC lists ED’s plea against bail to Kejriwal for Aug 7

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday listed for August 7 the ED’s plea challenging bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.

The high court had earlier stayed the trial court’s June 20 order by which Kejriwal was granted bail in the case.Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, who was scheduled to hear the plea, was informed by the counsel for Kejriwal that the ED served them a copy of its rejoinder only late Sunday night and they need some time to file a reply to it.