‘Excise case: ED acting as persecuting agency’

New Delhi: The counsel for BRS leader K Kavitha, arrested in connection with the excise policy ‘scam’, on Monday told a court here that Enforcement Directorate was acting as a “persecuting agency” and the probe against his client was “totally motivated”. The arguments were made before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who argued for Kavitha’s bail. “ED is not acting as a prosecuting agency but as a persecuting agency... There is no fairness or impartiality. The probe is totally motivated. They say either we will arrest you or if I don’t arrest you, I will play the game of cat and mouse,” he said. Underscoring that the agency had repeatedly summoned the BRS leader, Singhvi said, “A summon a day keeps ED happy much like an apple a day keeps the doctor away.” When asked by the judge whether he was arguing for Kavitha’s interim plea or the final bail application, the senior advocate said that he was arguing both for the interim bail and the final bail and that even if the interim relief was granted or denied, the option of final relief remained open.