Ex-top I-T officer faces eviction, Rs 21L dues for unauthorised stay

NEW DELHI: Ex-Principal Director General of Income Tax Seema Raj is being served with eviction action and a debt of more than Rs 21.45 lakh for illegal occupation of a government bungalow at Pandara Park, New Delhi, well after her retirement.

As per official records, Type-VIB GPRA No. C-I/38, Pandara Park, was allocated to her on February 10, 2024, while she was serving as Principal Director General of Income Tax. She retired on November 30, 2024, and was permitted to keep the house for six months, until May 31, 2025, as per government regulations. Still, Raj remained in possession of the bungalow for five more months without permission. The issue was escalated to the Litigation Section on June 12, 2025, for filing eviction proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act.

A show cause notice was served on June 16, 2025, and Raj presented herself before the Estate Officer on June 23, 2025. At hearings, an eviction order was passed on August 5, 2025, and served on her on August 11, 2025. Even after the order, she has not vacated the

premises, resulting in the accumulation of damage charges of Rs 2,145,703 for the period of unauthorised occupation.

Officials indicated additional measures for enforcement would be instituted to enforce compliance and recovery of charges, upholding

the government’s strong stance against unlawful retention of General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA).