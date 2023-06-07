Ex-serviceman held for killing travel agent

An ex-army personnel who was absconding after murdering a travel agent in Delhi’s Mori gate area since February 2023, has been arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police.

The accused, Sanjesh Chauhan alias Fauji, was arrested from his sister’s house situated in the village Awaari nearby to his residence in Manpura village of Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district.

“Our team has received specific information about the presence of the accused at his sister’s house in Etawah. Subsequently, technical surveillance was mounted and a team of southern range led by inspector Shiv Kumar under the supervision of ACP Attar Singh conducted a raid at the above house on May 6 he was arrested at around 8 pm”, said Alok Kumar, DCP, Special cell (Southern range)

The senior police officer said that the accused was wanted in a sensational case of murder of one Akhilesh Tiwari, a travel agent on February 7, 2023, in the area of Mori Gate under the jurisdiction of PS Subzi Mandi, Delhi. The court had also issued Non-Bailable Warrant against him in the case.

“The motive behind the killing was that accused Sanjesh Chauhan was operating four buses on the Delhi-Etawah-Kanpur route. The deceased Akhilesh Tiwari was a travel agent having his office in the Mori Gate area and he would book tickets for the buses being operated by Sanjesh Chauhan. Akhilesh Tiwari wanted to run his bus on the same route which irked Sanjesh. Further, he had to give Rs 1.5 lakh to the accused Sanjesh. Due to the above reason and on account of non-payment of Rs 1.5 lakh, Sanjesh planned the murder of Akhilesh Tiwari,” said Alok Kumar, DCP, Special cell (Southern range).

Adding that the official said, “As per the plan, the accused along with his two associates namely Udayveer aka

Baba, a notorious gangster, and Vishnu reached the office of Akhilesh Tiwari in the intervening night of 6 and 7 February and shot him dead. Chauhan had arranged pistols for killing,”.