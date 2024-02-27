Ex-SC judge A M Khanwilkar named new Lokpal chairperson

Former Supreme Court judge A M Khanwilkar was appointed as the chairperson of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal on Tuesday, nearly two years after the post fell vacant.

The Lokpal has been working without its regular chief after Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose completed his term on May 27, 2022.

Justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty, a judicial member of the Lokpal, is currently the acting chairperson.

President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to appoint Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar as the chairperson of the Lokpal, according to a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice Khanwilkar retired from the Supreme Court in July 2022.

Retired justices Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Sanjay Yadav and Ritu Raj Awasthi have been appointed as judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman, it said.

Sushil Chandra, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Tirkey will be non-judicial members, the communique stated.

These appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, it added.

The chairperson and members of the Lokpal are appointed by the President after obtaining the recommendations of a Selection Committee having the prime minister as its chairperson.

Apart from a chairperson, the Lokpal can have eight members -- four judicial and as many non-judicial.