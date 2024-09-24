Ex-Metro employee nabbed for extortion

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a former employee of Delhi Metro wanted in an extortion case with two businessmen in the name of Neeraj Bawania, registered in Rani Bagh Police Station.



The accused was identified as Nitin Manchanda (38), a resident of Majlish Park, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Delhi.

The case began on September 11 when Delhi businessman Nitesh Gupta received a threatening call demanding Rs 5 lakh in extortion from someone posing as an associate of gangster Neeraj Bawania.

The caller warned that failing to pay would lead to harm to Gupta and his family. After receiving further threats on September 17 and 18, Gupta filed a complaint, resulting in an FIR under Section 308(4) of the BNS Act at Rani Bagh Police Station.

The investigation revealed that the caller had used a distinct Haryanvi accent.

The investigation took a turn when officers received credible intel about the suspect’s location near Majlish Park Metro Station.

A tactical operation led by Inspector Ajay Sharma and supervised by ACP Vivek Tyagi successfully apprehended Nitin Manchanda during a swift raid. Manchanda confessed to extortion attempts and admitted to making similar demands from Aman Bhalla, the owner of Aman Makeover, who had already filed a complaint at Adarsh Nagar Police Station. The Crime Branch recovered the mobile phone and SIM cards used for the extortion calls from Manchanda’s residence, leading to his formal arrest.

Originally from Meham, Rohtak, Haryana, Manchanda holds a diploma in computer hardware and has worked for private companies, including Delhi Metro. Disillusioned by his earnings, he was inspired by media portrayals of gangsters like Neeraj Bawania and devised a plan to extort money.