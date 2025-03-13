Ex-Mayor Oberoi files complaint against CM

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Mayor Dr. Shelly Oberoi has filed a formal complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) against Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accusing her of violating the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The complaint alleges that the Chief Minister disclosed the identities of vulnerable children during her visit to Asha Kiran Shelter Home, a facility for children with special needs.

In her complaint, Oberoi cited video footage circulated by ANI as evidence of the alleged violation. “Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has blatantly breached the provisions aimed at protecting the identity of children, especially those in need of care and

protection,” she wrote.

She further stated that “this disclosure is a direct contravention of the Juvenile Justice Act, which strictly prohibits revealing the identification of such children.”

The complaint argues that making their identities public could expose them to “stigma, discrimination, and harm, undermining their rehabilitation and social integration efforts.”

Oberoi urged the NCPCR to take immediate action against Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and others involved, calling for a full investigation, impact assessment, and stricter oversight.

She stressed the need for stern measures to uphold children’s rights. The NCPCR has yet to respond, but the allegations have sparked political controversy in the Capital.