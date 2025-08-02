Ex-kabaddi player and accomplice held for firing outside house

NEW DELHI: Two sharpshooters, including a former state-level kabaddi player, were arrested by Delhi Police for opening fire outside a residence in Aman Vihar, Rohini. The accused, Himanshu alias Helicopter (22) and Aditya alias Sonu alias Bhukha Gangster (19), allegedly fired at the main gate of complainant Ankit Yadav around 10:30 PM on the night of July 29–30 before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Following a PCR call, an FIR was registered and a dedicated police team launched an investigation.

Officers reviewed footage from over 100 CCTV cameras in a 2-km radius and used technical surveillance and local intelligence to trace the suspects.

On July 30, a tip-off led to their arrest near Sukhi Nahar, Kirari. Police recovered a country-made pistol, live cartridges, and the bike used in the crime.

Himanshu, a school dropout, has prior criminal records and links to local gangs. Aditya, who drove the motorcycle, was earlier involved in a 2021 murder case as a juvenile.