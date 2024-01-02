Ex-employee held for `50L Indigo job fraud

New Delhi: The Delhi Police apprehended a fraudster who duped a woman of Rs 50 lakh under the guise of securing jobs at Indigo Airlines for her children.

The police received the information about the fraudster through a complaint registered at Jagatpuri Police Station.

The accused was identified as Ishu Verma alias Rahul Saxena (29), resident of Gali No. 4, Subhash Park, Naveen Shahdara, Delhi.

According to the police, the victim reported that her daughter was offered a receptionist position at Indigo through Indeed App, and her son was promised a job by another individual.

The family paid approximately Rs 50 lakh in instalments before discovering the fraudulent nature of the job letters.

A case under sections 420/406/34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered, leading to Ishu Verma’s arrest.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused was an MBA graduate and former BMI Officer at Indigo, who conducted fake interviews, and provided forged appointment letters.