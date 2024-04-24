Ex-Delhi min, AICC member Rajkumar resigns from Cong

New Delhi: Former Delhi minister and All India Congress Committee member Rajkumar Chauhan on Wednesday resigned from the party a day after the meeting of the Delhi Congress’ disciplinary committee, party officials said.

A party leader said that Chauhan, who was involved in an alteration with AICC Delhi in-charge Deepak Babria on Sunday, submitted his resignation on Wednesday morning.

The Delhi Congress’ disciplinary committee held a meeting on Tuesday and left it to the AICC to decide whether to take any action on complaints against Chauhan.

During a meeting held on Sunday at the residence of AICC Delhi in-charge Babria, a heated argument had erupted between Babria and Chauhan, sources in the party said.

The Delhi Congress disciplinary committee, under the chairmanship of Narendra Nath, unanimously decided that the AICC should decide on the complaint against Chauhan.

Chauhan said that he has resigned from the party.

“Babaria called for a meeting and we had gone to his house. When I started speaking in the meeting, Babria asked me to ‘get out’ and he repeated it four to five times. I was trying to tell him that the candidate, who has been given the ticket (Udit Raj), has been abusing every caste,” Chauhan said.

“I am a four-time MLA and a three-time minister (in Delhi government). We have done so many development works for Delhi. An outsider was telling me to get out. That’s why I was angry and sent my resignation to DPCC chief Arvinder Singh Lovely,” Chauhan said, adding that he did not get ticket last time also. In his letter to Lovely, he mentioned that he has always worked within the party’s discipline.

It is possible that such words have come out after he felt hurt which might have hurt their feeling for which he

is apologising. His aim will never be to harm the Congress, Chauhan mentioned in his letter in Hindi.