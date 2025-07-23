Ex-cyber cops among five held in ₹75L fraud case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested two former investigating officers along of the Cyber Police Station, North-East Delhi (NED), who had been absconding since March 19, in connection with a 75 lakh rupees cyber fraud case.

The accused were identified as Ankur Malik (32) son of Shashi Bhan Malik resident of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, Ilyaas (40) son of Yaseen resident of Chand Bagh, Delhi, Arif alias monu (35) son of Ansarudding resident of Kabir Nagar, Delhi, and Shadab (23) son of Fazil resident of New Kardampuri.

According to the police, the officer, Ankur Malik, was apprehended along with his female associate during a raid conducted on July 18 at Emerald City, near Aurobindo Hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The arrest comes after irregularities were detected in case disposals at the Cyber Police Station, prompting registration of three FIRs under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A special team led by Inspector Rahul, SHO Cyber Police Station, and supervised by ACP Mangesh Gedam, carried out an intensive investigation using technical surveillance and local intelligence.

Preliminary probe revealed that Rs 75 lakh were siphoned off in four fraudulent transactions using forged judicial orders, purportedly issued in the names of fake complainants.

From the accused’s hideout, police recovered 12 lakh rupees in cash, 820 grams of gold coins and bars, 200 grams of gold jewellery, 11 smartphones, an HP laptop, ATM cards, and several documents.

During interrogation, Malik and his associate disclosed the involvement of other individuals, leading to the arrest of three more accused from Delhi, Ilyaas, Arif alias Monu, and Shadab. All three were apprehended in follow-up raids based on

the leads provided.