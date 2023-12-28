Ex-cricketer posed as IPL player, duped Delhi hotel of Rs 5L

In a breakthrough, the Delhi Police has arrested Mrinank Singh (25), a cricketer hailing from Haryana, for orchestrating a series of fraudulent activities, including duping the prestigious Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi, the officials informed on Wednesday.

Ravikant Kumar Additional DCP New Delhi stated that Mrinank Singh, who has played for the Haryana U-19 Cricket team and claimed to be associated with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, was arrested by the Chanakyapuri Police staff.

The arrest follows an extensive investigation into a complaint filed by the Director of Security at Taj

Palace Hotel, alleging that Mrinank Singh had stayed at the hotel from July 22 to July 29, 2022, accumulating a bill of Rs. 5,53,362, which he left unsettled.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Mrinank Singh had employed various deceptive tactics, including impersonating a senior IPS Officer from Karnataka, to defraud luxury hotels across India.

Notably, one of his victims was international cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was conned to the tune of Rs 1.63 crores in 2020-2021.

“Efforts to trace Mrinank Singh were met with challenges as he frequently changed locations and misled authorities. A non-bailable warrant was issued, along with a lookout circular to prevent his escape from the country.

On Monday, he was detained at IGI Airport, New Delhi, while attempting to fly to Hong Kong”, Kumar mentioned.

During his detention, Mrinank Singh attempted to influence immigration officials by posing as Alok Kumar IPS, ADGP Karnataka.

Further interrogation revealed his involvement in defrauding multiple luxury hotels and individuals, using his cricketing fame to deceive and manipulate, Kumar confirmed.

Mrinank Singh hailing from Faridabad, Haryana, is a B.Com graduate from Hindu College, Delhi University, and holds an MBA in HR from OPJS University, Churu Rajasthan.

His fraudulent activities spanned cheating hotels, and restaurants, and even threatening senior police officers by posing as a high-ranking police official.

The New Delhi Police have uncovered a trail of criminal involvements, with multiple FIRs registered against Mrinank Singh in different states. Further details may emerge as the inquiry progresses, the official added.