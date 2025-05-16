Ex-CJI Chandrachud joins NLU Delhi as prof, will head the centre for constitutional studies

NEW DELHI: Former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has been appointed as a distinguished professor at the National Law University (NLU), Delhi, marking what the institution termed a “transformative chapter” in Indian legal education.

Announcing the appointment on X on Thursday, NLU Delhi said, “We are profoundly honoured to welcome Dr Justice D Y Chandrachud, former Chief Justice of India, as a Distinguished Professor at National Law University Delhi.” The post also carried a photograph of Chandrachud with NLU Vice-Chancellor G S Bajpai.

Describing the association as a pivotal moment for the legal academia, Bajpai said in a message, “This historic association marks a transformative chapter in Indian legal education, bringing one of our most progressive jurists to mentor the next generation of legal minds. Justice Chandrachud’s presence will profoundly enrich our academic ecosystem.”

As part of the collaboration, NLU Delhi will establish a Centre for Constitutional Studies, where Chandrachud will guide cutting-edge research.

“His legacy in constitutional morality, transformative constitutionalism, and dynamic interpretation of fundamental rights offers unparalleled empirical and doctrinal material for academic inquiry,” Bajpai said.

To further engage students and the legal community, the university will launch a new initiative titled “In the Spirit of Justice: The DYC Distinguished Lecture Series” starting July, which will aim to tackle contemporary legal challenges through the lens of Chandrachud’s jurisprudence.

Chandrachud, who demitted office in November 2024 after a two-year tenure as the 50th Chief Justice of India, is widely regarded as a progressive voice in the judiciary.

His tenure in the Supreme Court, beginning May 13, 2016, saw his involvement in 38 Constitution benches and landmark rulings on issues including the Ayodhya land dispute, decriminalisation of consensual same-sex relations, the right to privacy, and the abrogation of Article 370.

He served as a judge in the Bombay High Court from 2000 before his elevation as the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court in 2013.

He was designated a senior advocate in 1998 and served as the additional solicitor general before his judicial appointment.

NLU Delhi said the latest development reaffirms its commitment to advancing legal scholarships that bridge theoretical knowledge with social transformation.