Ex- BJP councillor among two injured after fire in house

NEW DELHI: Two people, including a former BJP councillor, were injured after a short circuit led to a fire in a residential building in south Delhi early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The fire was reported at 5.44 am from a house in Hanuman Road near Chirag Delhi Metro Station. Personnel from the Malviya Nagar police station and PCR rushed to the spot, the officials said.

Three fire tenders and multiple ambulances were pressed into service for the firefighting and rescue operation, police said. Rakesh Gulia, 55, owner of the house and a former BJP councillor, suffered around five per cent burn injuries in the incident. He was given immediate first aid and later shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. Doctors said he is currently out of danger, the officials said. A three-year-old child also sustained minor burn injuries to his hair and was rushed to the same centre by family members and locals, they added. The blaze engulfed domestic articles on the upper floor of the building, which has a basement and four floors with a partially constructed fifth floor, the officials said.

The fire caused extensive damage to one of the upper floors before it was brought under control, they added.