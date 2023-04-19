EWS quota in admissions not applicable to Jamia Millia Islamia, HC told

New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia University told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that it was declared a minority educational institution in 2011 and the provision of 10 per cent reservation for students from the economically weaker section (EWS) will not be applicable to it.



The oral submissions were made on behalf of the university in a petition seeking directions to it to ensure 10 per cent reservation for students from the EWS category at the time of admission from the academic year 2023-24.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Yashwant Varma granted two weeks’ time to the university to file its reply to the petition and listed it for further hearing on

May 22.