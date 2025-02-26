"Everything will be revealed soon, and Kejriwal will be punished": BJP's Nabendu Bhattacharjee over CAG report

Agartala: Launching a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report was tabled in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said that the real face of AAP is being revealed now and soon Arvind Kejriwal will be punished. Speaking to media reporters, Bhattacharjee accused AAP of being involved in a massive financial fraud amounting to Rs 2026 crore. He also alleged a covert connection between AAP and leftist factions, pointing to past scams in Tripura linked to left-wing groups. "The real face of AAP is being revealed now. Tripura was also a leftist state. After a long time, there was a change here when the BJP government was formed. We have struggled with the leftists. AAP is a leftist party, they do not say, but their way of working shows that they have good relations and connections with the leftists. What has emerged in the CAG report is a fraud of Rs 2026 crore, this needs to be answered. How is it possible that the CAG report has not been submitted in the last 10 years?" the BJP spokesperson said.

Bhattacharjee demanded accountability for the mismanagement of funds and hinted at further revelations, claiming that those behind the party were involved in anti-national activities. "This is not just Kejriwal's party. All the people associated with him are involved in anti-national activities. They will have to answer where the money went. He is in politics and is connected with the democratic process, but behind the scenes, he is in touch with people who work against the country but install images of Bhagat Singh on walls. In Tripura also, the leftists used to do similar scams. His working style shows that he has a nexus with the leftists, and he is in touch with extreme leftists. Everything will be revealed soon, and he will be punished," he added. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the CAG report on Delhi's excise policy, calling former Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal a "sharab ka dalal" (broker of alcohol). The criticism came a day after the CAG report was presented in the Delhi Assembly, where AAP leader and Delhi's Leader of Opposition Atishi defended the previous Kejriwal-led government, asserting that the report highlighted flaws in the old excise policy--issues that AAP had previously exposed before introducing a new policy.