Every RWA of Delhi to get 'Mini-Councillor' status: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: People of Delhi will be empowered to run the MCD on their own and every RWA of Delhi will get 'Mini-Councillor' status, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference on Tuesday while announcing the 'Janta Chalayegi MCD' initiative under which the AAP government of MCD, if voted to power, will give financial and political powers to RWAs of Delhi.

As per Kejriwal, AAP aims to put the power of Delhi's civic system into the hands of the public and to ensure that every Delhiite will be the CM of their own volition.

He said, " People will decide the policies of MCD and the government will work upon their orders and the common man need not run after politicians anymore. People will be able to get their electricity, water, drainage related issues among others resolved at RWA offices itself and RWA

will have the powers of resolving such matters. RWAs will get funds to run their offices and handle basic issues of the public. The entire framework will be online and MLAs and Councillors will be able to monitor demands and grievances of the public."

Kejriwal tweeted, "Public will now run the government in MCD. We will empower every RWA of Delhi by giving the status of 'Mini-Councillor'. Our objective is to decentralise power and give it in the hands of the public. Every citizen of Delhi will be the Chief Minister of the national Capital."

Kejriwal further added that RWAs are those bodies which are closest to the citizens and just like councillors are the leaders of their wards, RWAs will be considered as the leaders of their areas. He said, "This entire setup will function online with utmost transparency. When we will give money to RWAs to run their offices, we will also make a system such that the Government, MLA and councillors can also look into the demands and complaints of the people and hold RWAs accountable for their work." Kejriwal also appealed to the citizens to raise awareness on WhatsApp groups, change their DPs and put 'Jhaadu' symbol on them. Citizens of Delhi have to turn this election into an 'Andolan', he said.

Ashish Sood, Convenor of Election Committee of Delhi BJP for MCD polls said that this move is another repackage of the CM's previous goals which he used to get votes in previous elections but did not work towards achieving and is now using again.