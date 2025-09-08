Every monsoon, the same story: Drainage neglect continues to fuel Delhi’s flood woes

New Delhi: The Yamuna’s water level crossing the 207-metre danger mark this week has once again left thousands of Delhi residents battling floodwaters, even as government data reveals that departments responsible for flood control have barely used their funds.

According to the latest capital expenditure status report, the Irrigation and Flood Control (I-&FC) Department, which maintains Delhi’s three largest drains at Najafgarh, Trans-Yamuna Basin, and Wazirabad, has spent only 14 percent of its Rs.313 crore budget for 2025-26. These drains are designed to carry excess water and reduce the risk of flooding during peak monsoon, but their limited upkeep has been flagged repeatedly in government reviews.

More alarmingly, the same report shows that the I-&FC has not utilised anything from the Rs.150 crore set aside specifically for remodelling drains to prevent floods. This allocation was meant to upgrade drainage channels and improve flow capacity, yet till August 31 no expenditure had been made.

“These drains are Delhi’s first line of defence against floods. If funds are left idle, the system weakens, and residents pay the price,” said Anil Sharma, a retired engineer. He warned that periodic desilting and structural upgrades are essential to keep water channels functional. The Yamuna’s flooding has once again highlighted the gaps in preparedness. Families living near the river have been evacuated to makeshift shelters, and traffic has been thrown off course in several low-lying stretches of the city. “Every monsoon, the same story repeats itself because investment in drainage is reactive rather than preventive,” said a former official from I-&FC. The capital expenditure report, which monitors the progress of infrastructure budgets, was reviewed recently by the Chief Secretary. Officials were asked to fast-track project approvals and expenditure. However, experts argue that delayed spending undermines resilience. “Drainage cannot be treated like a routine project, it is a safety mechanism. Allocated funds should be treated as urgent expenditure, not an afterthought,” she said.

While departments cite tendering delays and technical clearances for the underutilisation, civic observers believe accountability is the missing link. “Year after year, funds are allocated for flood-control projects, but execution lags behind. Unless there is strict monitoring, Delhi will remain vulnerable to Yamuna’s fury,” Sharma added.