Every family in Delhi will save Rs 35,000 per month: Kejriwal

New Delhi: In a high-stakes election pitch, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has framed the upcoming polls as a direct financial choice for the people of Delhi. Launching the ‘Aam Aadmi Bachat’ Patra (Savings Certificate) campaign, Kejriwal declared that every household in the Capital is already saving ₹25,000 per month due to AAP’s welfare policies, and with new schemes in the pipeline, this figure will rise to ₹35,000.

He warned that if BJP comes to power, these savings will vanish overnight, as the party has openly declared plans to scrap free electricity, water, education, healthcare, and transport benefits. “If you press the ‘Jhaadu’ (broom) button, you will save ₹35,000 every month. If you press any other button, you will lose ₹35,000,” Kejriwal asserted, urging voters to choose between continued financial relief or a return to economic burden.

At a press conference, Kejriwal stressed that while the upcoming Union Budget is expected to bring price hikes and economic stress, his government has ensured substantial savings for middle-class and lower-income families. He explained that under AAP’s governance, free electricity, water, education, public transport for women, and Mohalla Clinics already allow families to save ₹25,000 monthly. The introduction of new welfare schemes, including Mahila Samman Yojana, Sanjeevani Yojana, free bus travel for students, and a 50 per cent discount on metro fares, will add another ₹10,000 in savings, he said.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of being a party that prioritizes the interests of billionaires over ordinary citizens, claiming that if they win in Delhi, they will shut down welfare schemes and divert public funds to benefit their corporate allies. He criticised the Modi government for waiving ₹10 lakh crore in loans for industrialists while failing to provide relief for the common people. “If BJP comes to power, they will loot Delhi’s treasury and hand it over to their billionaire friends, leaving ordinary citizens to suffer,” he warned. As part of the Aam Aadmi Bachat Patra campaign, AAP volunteers will conduct a city-wide door-to-door campaign, visiting homes to help families calculate their savings under AAP’s governance. Kejriwal announced that he would personally visit a household to complete the first savings certificate, after which AAP leaders and candidates will follow suit across Delhi.

In a final appeal, Kejriwal urged voters to make an informed choice. “This election is not just about a party or a leader. It is about your household budget, your children’s education, and your family’s well-being. The power to save ₹35,000 every month is in your hands,” he said.