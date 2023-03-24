‘Even British had never booked those who put up posters against their rule’

New Delhi: Lashing out at the Centre over the action against display of “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao” posters, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said even the British had never booked those who put up posters against them during the colonial rule.



“Even before independence when freedom fighters used to put up posters, there were no FIRs or action against them by the British,” Kejriwal said.

“Bhagat Singh had pasted a lot of posters during the British rule, not a single FIR was lodged against him,” he said.

Addressing a public meet at Jantar Mantar, the AAP supremo said he has “no objections” about the posters that were put up against him and that those behind the same “should not be arrested”.

“Why is the prime minister so scared? I saw that posters were put up against me and I do not have any problem with that. There won’t be any FIR or arrest. Some people are taking the country towards dictatorship. Together, we have to save the country’s constitution and democracy, we have to save the country,” Kejriwal asserted.

He urged the Centre to release those who were arrested in connection with the “Modi hatao, desh bachao” (Remove Modi, Save the Nation) posters.

The chief minister further said governance gets “complicated” when a leader is “uneducated”.

“How can a leader who is uneducated make decisions for the country? When a leader is uneducated, governance is bound to get complicated. I want to ask the citizens, do they think an educated prime minister is required to run our country in this 21st century?” he asked. Kejriwal also alleged that corruption cases have been “closed” against those leaders who switched to the BJP.

The meeting organised by the Aam Aadmi Party was attended by Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Education Minister Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

Targeting the central dispensation, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the saffron party can be thrown out of power even if it had won two Lok Sabha elections.

“The Union government has sold the country. They might have won the Lok Sabha elections twice, but they can also be removed from power. One should not be too arrogant. Arvind Kejriwal has always said that no matter which chair you hold, you should always be humble,” Mann said.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the financial situation in the country is in the doldrums due to “rising inflation and unemployment”.

“We will crush the arrogance of the Central government. Inflation is touching new heights, unemployment is rising. Agniveer scheme was another loss for our youths. Farmers are forced to commit suicide. We are working for the betterment of people, but the Centre is working only for (industrialist Gautam) Adani,” he said.