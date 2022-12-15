EV ecosystem in Capital to get a boost soon with 50 new e-buses

New Delhi: Delhi government's decision to induct 50 new low floor electric buses to the fleet running under DTC is another step towards enhancing the Capital's EV ecosystem.



Apart from reducing population, these buses will also enhance the connectivity of different parts of the Capital. As per Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, DTC will be adding 1,500 more electric buses by 2023 end.

Last month, when air quality level in the city was in the 'very severe' category, research showed that vehicular pollution is the second biggest contributor to the environment after stubble burning. As per officials from the transport department, the government is very conscious to boost the EV ecosystem with a special focus on reducing the pollution levels in the environment.

As per, Mayank Aggarwal, who works in the unorganised sector, the decision to induct new e-buses to the DTC fleet is very essential as the condition of older CNG buses have really deteriorated lately causing breakdown of buses quite often. He added, "The e-buses will help in reducing pollution, but more importantly it will replace the old buses which lately had been taking a toll on the commuters because of their pathetic conditions".

Experts believe that the government needs to do more on this front as the DTC commuter network is much bigger catering to the working class and lower middle class population who can commute to far off distances within the city at a very cheap price. Around 7,200 buses are running in the Capital under the DTC and cluster scheme. Of these, 250 are e-buses and the rest run on CNG.

Till last month, 55,159 private electric vehicles were registered in Delhi for 2022, which is more than double from last year. Officials explain that this rise in these numbers is reflective of Delhi government's subsidy for e-vehicles. Apart from public transport, the government aims to enhance the urban mobility network in terms of private ownership as well, another official said.

In order to enhance the EV ecosystem, the government last month also launched the 'One Delhi' app which assists commuters and EV car owners in finding bus stops, charging stations etc respectively. The government has also constantly been interacting with various stakeholders of this sector too by conducting EV forums and seminars.