Escorts Kubota to set up tractor and equipment plant in 2 phases

Greater Noida: Amidst the rapid transformation of the country’s agricultural and industrial sectors, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Monday issued a Letter of Allotment for 190 acres of land to Escorts Kubota Limited for the construction of a tractor manufacturing unit in Sector-10, officials said.

According to YEIDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rakesh Kumar Singh, the step will serve as a milestone not only for Uttar Pradesh’s industrial and agricultural growth but also for the country as a whole. “The company will establish a tractor manufacturing unit on the allotted land with an investment of about Rs 4,500 crore, which is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for nearly 4,000 people,” Singh stated.

He further explained that the first phase of the project is crucial, with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore. “In this phase, a tractor plant, a commercial equipment plant and other essential facilities will be developed. The second phase will be entirely dependent on market demand and the utilisation of production capacity created in the first phase. These units will not only enhance the manufacturing capability of Escorts Kubota Limited but will also provide fresh momentum to the industrial development of Uttar Pradesh. Alongside generating employment opportunities locally, the project will strengthen self-reliance in the agricultural and industrial sectors,” Singh added.

Escorts Kubota Limited was established in 2019 when Indian company Escorts entered into a partnership with Japanese major Kubota Corporation. The joint venture’s primary aim was to design affordable, technologically advanced tractors that meet global agricultural requirements, including those of India.

With the goal of positioning India as a global manufacturing hub, the company plans to set up a strategic greenfield facility for the production of tractors, engines and other agricultural and construction machinery. Through this initiative, it seeks to extend its footprint in both domestic and international markets by enhancing quality and cost competitiveness.

Additionally, the company intends to begin shared services from India to support Kubota’s global R-&D operations. This is expected to provide India with a stronger identity in agricultural and industrial research