Escapee from Tihar Jail arrested in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of the Delhi Police has arrested a convicted murderer and robber who escaped furlough from Tihar Jail and had been on the run for over two years.

The accused has been identified as Bhupender (46) son of Late Prem Singh resident of Prem Nagar 3rd, Delhi.

According to the police, the arrest took place in the Raj Park area of Delhi, where Bhupender, was found in possession of illegal firearms, including a country-made pistol and two live cartridges.

Bhupender was initially convicted in 2003 for a brutal murder committed during a robbery in the Rajouri Garden area.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2005. However, in September 2022, he was granted a 21-day furlough but failed to return to jail and subsequently absconded, evading capture by constantly changing his location.

A strategic operation was launched by the AATS team under the supervision of ACP Narender Khatri to apprehend the fugitive.

Acting on human and technical intelligence, the team set up a surveillance operation in the Raj Park area.

At approximately 3 p.m., they successfully apprehended Bhupender, who was found carrying a country-made single-shot pistol and two live cartridges of 0.315 bore.

Bhupender, during interrogation, confessed to a 2003 murder and robbery, revealing that after his furlough release, he had been evading capture. Following his arrest, a case under sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered at Raj Park Police Station. The AATS team, led by SI Deepak Dahiya, was praised for their quick action in apprehending him. The recovery of illegal firearms has heightened the severity of his crimes. The case raises concerns over the effectiveness of furloughs for serious offenders with violent crime histories. Further investigation is ongoing.