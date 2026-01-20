Escalators at 5 Metro stations to remain shut

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday issued an advisory stating that certain escalators at five stations will remain temporarily closed as part of major overhauling work being undertaken to improve safety and passenger movement.

Akshardham, Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Mayur Vihar Extension, New Ashok Nagar and Noida Sector-15 are among the affected metro stations, the advisory stated.

Escalators to Platform 2 will be non-operational during maintenance.