EOW files FIR in Rs 8.75 cr cheating case over property

New Delhi: In a shocking revelation, a significant case of property cheating amounting to Rs 8.75 crore has come to light in the Lajpat Nagar area of southeast Delhi.



The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), acting on the orders of the court, has promptly registered a First Information Report (FIR) in response to the alarming allegations. The alleged individuals have not yet been apprehended, as the investigation is in progress.

According to the FIR, the complainant, identified as Dinesh Chhabra, a resident of the RK Puram area, had sold his ancestral property and intended to invest the proceeds. With a keen interest in a specific property located in Lajpat Nagar, Chhabra approached Skyline Hospitality & Township Pvt Ltd for purchase.

It has been reported that the directors of the company, Anil Kumar, Kulbir Singh, and others, engaged in extensive negotiations with the aggrieved party. Eventually, a property worth Rs 25 crore was presented to Chhabra, and after completing the necessary freehold procedures, a decision to buy the property was reached. In 2010, the complainant paid an upfront amount of Rs 8.75 crore as an advance payment.

To the dismay of Chhabra, it was later discovered that the company did not possess complete ownership of the said property, leading to a dispute. Seeking legal recourse, the aggrieved party approached the High Court, which favoured Chhabra by issuing a stay order. However, in a shocking revelation, it came to light that by manipulating the company’s balance sheet, the amount of Rs 8.75 crore had vanished into thin air in July 2022.

Simultaneously, changes were made to the company’s board of directors, with Ankur Arora and Sarthak taking over as new directors. In response to these developments, Chhabra, in collaboration with a Company Secretary, conducted an extensive inquiry to gather evidence supporting his claims. Armed with the report from the inquiry, he filed a complaint with the EOW.

Nevertheless, the authorities initially refrained from registering an FIR, prompting Chhabra to seek the intervention of the court once again. As a result of the court’s order, on July 3, the aggrieved party’s longs

tanding struggle for justice culminated in the registration of the FIR.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case, leaving further investigation and legal proceedings underway.