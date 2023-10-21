EOW arrests man involved in several fraudulent property deals

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested a notorious accused who was involved in a series of fraudulent property deals, deceiving unsuspecting buyers. The arrest took place on Tuesday when the accused was expected to attend a Ramlila function near his office in Burari, Delhi, officials informed on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Tyagi alias Mantri (51), a resident of Delhi’s Burari.

Vikram K Porwal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) EOW stated that the case against Sunil Tyagi, alias Mantri, was registered following complaints from two individuals, Ram Ratan Sharma and Vinod Verma. They alleged that they had purchased a property from Sunil Tyagi, Dheeraj Tyagi, and Arun Tyagi in Village Kamalpur Majra, Burari, Delhi.

The accused induced the complainants into an agreement by concealing the fact that the property was embroiled in legal disputes. The case was registered under sections 406, 420 and 120 B of the IPC.

Adding further Porwal said, that under this arrangement, the complainants purchased a piece of land with the promise that it was situated in an urbanized village and likely to yield substantial profits in the future.

The complainants paid Rs 48 lakh to Dheeraj Tyagi, and various documents, including an Agreement to Sale, Will, GPA, and an affidavit, were executed. However, the Sub Registrar rejected the documents due to incompleteness, and

the accused began to evade the complainants.