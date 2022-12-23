Env panels suggest user agencies to treat their wastewater: Officials

New Delhi: In an effort to curb illegal groundwater extraction for development work in Delhi, two government panels that assess the impact of projects on the environment have recommended that user agencies install technology to recycle water within their premises, officials have said.



The move will also reduce dependence of the user agencies on departments like the Delhi Jal Board for water supply and prevent delays in their work, a member of the Delhi State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC), which advises the government on environmental clearance to development projects, said.

The issue was discussed at multiple meetings of the SEAC and the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) in October and November. The member quoted above said the two panels are of the view that inconsistent water supply or no supply from the DJB leads to delays in the work and illegal extraction of groundwater for development projects.

"If a user agency requests the DJB to give 20 million litres of water a day, the utility is able to provide only four MLD.

"Also, a kilo litre of water costs Rs 300 for commercial consumption, which is not economical either. If the project proponents install their own reverse osmosis plants, a kilo litre of water will cost them around Rs 50," he reasoned. The user agency will have to procure only 20 per cent water from the DJB to compensate for the RO reject water.