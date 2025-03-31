Entry fees in green spaces: A measure for maintenance or barrier to access?

NEW DELHI: In early March, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) introduced an entry fee for a public park in Dwarka’s Sector 16D, which was previously free to access. This marked the third DDA park in the city to implement such a fee, following Baansera Park and Asita East Park on the Yamuna floodplains, both of which charge Rs 50 for entry. The DDA justified the move, stating that the fee would help in maintaining and enhancing the park’s infrastructure.

Millennium Post spoke to residents to find out how the idea of imposition of entry fees is perceived by different sections of society with different class backgrounds in terms of accessibility, social inclusion and role of public spaces.

Many residents, particularly from lower-income backgrounds, have opposed the imposition of entry fees, arguing that it restricts access to public spaces meant for all. Free public space advocates and urban planners emphasize that even a small fee can lead to social exclusion. “For a family of four or five, spending Rs 100-150 just to be in a park is not feasible. Sundar Nursery is a perfect example. They’d rather take their family to India Gate. It’s a subtle form of class segregation, pushing out those who were once part of these spaces,” said an urban development researcher at JNU working on the subject.

Labourers like Shankar and his friends, who used to frequent the DDA park near the Yamuna floodplains during their work breaks, expressed disappointment over the fees. “We used to come here to rest during our work breaks, but now the guard tells us we have to pay Rs 20 to enter. That amount can buy us a meal,” Shankar said, highlighting the financial strain such fees impose on daily wage workers, when weighed against labour.

On the other hand, some visitors see the fee as a necessary measure for maintenance and crowd control. A family visiting a DDA park on the Yamuna floodplains welcomed the policy, stating that it helps keep the parks clean and prevents overcrowding. “If they don’t charge a fee, this place will be very dirty due to no control on the crowd. The DDA needs funds to maintain the park,” said a visitor. However, others disagree with the notion that entry fees necessarily lead to better upkeep. Sania (31), visiting with her husband and toddler, felt that public parks should remain free. “The entry should be free for all. Parks are public spaces, and everyone should have access to them without financial constraints,” she said.

When asked about the broader implications of park entry fees, Preety Sinha (28), who was visiting with her partner, expressed a balanced view. “Ideally, all parks should be free for the public, but we don’t mind paying a small amount if it helps with maintenance.”

Experts have raised concerns about the long-term impact of such fees on public access. “Charging even a minimal fee creates an invisible barrier for the economically weaker sections. Over time, it leads to a form of class segregation in public spaces,” said an urban development expert, Prof. Ahmad.