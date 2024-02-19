Entry, exit at Chhatarpur station restricted for Ph-4 work: DMRC

New Delhi: Entry and exit facilities at gate no. 2 of Chattarpur metro station have been closed due to Phase-IV expansion work, a DMRC official said on Sunday.

The gate has been closed till the end of the Phase-IV work, the official said.

At present, the DMRC is undertaking construction work on 65.2 km of three priority corridors spanning 45 stations under the project ‘Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg (28.92 km), Majlis Park-Maujpur (12.55 km), which are extensions of the already operational ‘Magenta Line’ and ‘Pink Line’, and ‘Aerocity-Tughlakabad (23.62 km) that is being built as a new ‘Golden Line’, connecting the operational ‘Violet Line’ and ‘Airport Line’ from the respective ends.

Out of these, 28 km will be underground and the rest shall be elevated.

Chhatarpur metro station will become an interchange facility with the upcoming ‘Golden Line’, the senior official said.

The information on closure of the gate was also shared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in a post on X.

“Entry/Exit from Gate no. 2 at Chattarpur Metro station has been closed for Phase 4 expansion work.

Passengers are advised to use Gates 1 and 3 for entry/exit purposes,” it wrote.