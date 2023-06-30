Entrepreneurship is crucial in empowering women from all sections of society: Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Women and Child Development minister Atishi held discussions with Anganwadi workers, supervisors, experts from Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, and women entrepreneurs at Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women.



During the discussion, Atishi sought suggestions on how to promote women’s entrepreneurship and said that Anganwadi workers, due to their close connection with the needs of ordinary women, possess valuable insights that can contribute effectively to the formulation of policies related to women’s entrepreneurship. Anganwadi workers shared their experiences and highlighted the challenges faced by housewives in running their households, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, as they now seek new employment opportunities to cope with rising inflation.

During the programme’s conversation, she sought suggestions from women entrepreneurs and experts on what the government can do to promote women’s entrepreneurship. They suggested that the government provide essential training and support in branding, marketing, and financial knowledge to help housewives embark on their entrepreneurial journeys.

Anganwadi workers said that a significant number of women have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. It has become for women to sustain their households amidst increasing inflation. The government’s initiatives to create opportunities for women’s entrepreneurship would be highly beneficial, enabling housewives and other women to become self-reliant.

“Entrepreneurship is crucial in empowering women from all sections of society, helping them become self-reliant job creators, and overcome traditional stereotypes,” Atishi said.

She drew parallels with the Business Blasters program, which instilled confidence in Delhi government school children, and expressed her commitment to “instil similar confidence in thousands of women in Delhi, transforming their lives by fostering financial independence.” Atishi also acknowledged the effectiveness of the research conducted by experts and the field experience of Anganwadi workers, stating that they would play a crucial role in designing programs and policies related to women’s entrepreneurship.