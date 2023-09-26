Entire BJP standing with Bidhuri, such words part of its fixed strategy: Bharadwaj

New Delhi: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday alleged the entire BJP is “standing with” its MP Ramesh Bidhuri who made derogatory remarks against BSP lawmaker Danish Ali in Lok Sabha and “such words are a part of the fixed strategy” of the ruling party at the Centre.



The opposition parties, which have demanded the strictest action including suspension of Bidhuri for his “vile and communal” remarks during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3 in Lok Sabha on Thursday, have been hitting out at the BJP, alleging that it was trying to defend its MP instead of punishing him.

‘While Ramesh Bidhuri was using those cheap words, two senior BJP MPs sitting behind him were laughing. The way different BJP MPs have come out to defend him and are trying to save him makes one thing clear.’

‘The entire BJP is standing with him and such words are a part of the BJP’s fixed strategy,’ Bharadwaj, who is also a Cabinet minister in the Delhi government, told reporters.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Nishikant Dubey, urging him to form an inquiry committee to look into statements made by Danish Ali, alleging that the BSP MP made “highly objectionable” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that provoked Bidhuri.

Dubey was, however, categorical in condemning Bidhuri’s comments, saying no decent society can justify them and they cannot be condemned enough.