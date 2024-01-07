Enthralling theatrical performances: Yuva Natya Samaroh theatre festival from Jan 8-12

New Delhi: The capital city is gearing up for a week of enthralling theatrical performances as the Yuva Natya Samaroh, a festival dedicated to young theatre directors, takes the spotlight at the LTG Auditorium from January 8 to 12.

Organised by the Sahitya Kala Parishad, this festival has become a significant platform for emerging talents in the world of drama and theatre.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Minister of Arts, Culture, and Language, Delhi government, expressed his excitement about the event, stating, “Yuva Natya Samaroh is a celebration of fresh creativity in the theatre, and I am proud to see how passionate and committed these young artists are to their work, as they are the future of our cultural landscape.”

Featuring five days of immersive experiences, the festival will showcase plays from five talented directors, contributing to the vibrant cultural tapestry of the event. Monica Priyadarshini, Secretary, Sahitya Kala Parishad, emphasised the importance of providing a platform for emerging artists, stating, “This festival is an ode to the vivid imagination and unshakable dedication of emerging writers and theatrical artists and directors.”

The opening day, on January 8, will showcase ‘Rang De Bansanti’ and ‘Jaisa Tum Kaho,’ followed by plays like ‘Chehre,’ ‘Mujhe Amrita Chaiye,’ ‘Chitralekha,’ ‘Papa,’ ‘Kandhe pe betha tha Shaap,’ ‘Rejang La,’ ‘Savant Aunty Ki Ladkiyan,’ and ‘Ramanujan’ in the subsequent days.

The festival aims to celebrate the vibrancy and innovation that the youth brings to the stage. With two plays scheduled each day, the audience is in for a treat as they witness the creative prowess of these emerging directors and experience the rich cultural diversity presented on stage. As Delhi anticipates this week-long theatrical spectacle, the Yuva Natya Samaroh stands as a testament to the dedication and talent of young artists, creating a space where their creativity can shine.