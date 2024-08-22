Ensure subsidy benefit to anti-Sikh riot victims without hassle: Minister

New Delhi: In a review meeting held on Wednesday, Delhi’s Power minister Atishi assessed the implementation of the Kejriwal government’s scheme providing up to 400 units of free electricity to

victims of the 1984 Sikh massacre. The meeting involved officials from the Power and Revenue Departments and was also attended by MLA Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar.

Atishi emphasised the government’s commitment to supporting all segments of Delhi’s society. She stated, “The Kejriwal government is dedicated to working towards the betterment of every section of society in Delhi. In line with this commitment, we launched the scheme in 2018 to provide up to 400 units of free electricity to the victims of the 1984 Sikh riots under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.”

During the meeting, Atishi instructed the officials to ensure that beneficiaries receive the electricity subsidy smoothly. She directed, “If for any reason the benefits of the scheme have not reached the beneficiaries, then bills up to 400 units should be waived from the notification of the scheme in 2018 until their certification.” Atishi also called for the completion of the certification process for victims who have yet to receive the subsidy. She suggested organising special camps to expedite this process. Furthermore, she instructed the Revenue Department to issue unique ID cards for the riot victims to facilitate their access to various government schemes.

The review meeting underscores the Delhi government’s efforts to streamline the

implementation of welfare programs and ensure that the intended benefits reach the deserving recipients without bureaucratic obstacles.