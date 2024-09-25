Ensure security workers get paid on time: Delhi govt to schools

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday directed all heads of schools to ensure the timely payment of wages and statutory benefits to security workers.

According to a Delhi Education Department circular, the delay in payment of wages

was caused at the end of security agencies.

“Some security agencies hired in the schools did not pay salary and other statutory benefits to the workers despite getting the payment

from the Department, resulting in security services unattended in those locations,” the circular read.

The department also directed heads of schools to avoid advance payments to vendors, and process reimburse only after verifying that workers’ wages have been paid.

The circular said that due to no payment of wages to security workers, and a lack of guards, schools had requested the department for alternate arrangements for service providers.

“In cases where vendors default on payments despite receiving funds or discontinued their services from the school, HoS must lodge

police complaints for recovery of government money,” the circular stated. It also added that proposals for redeploying affected security guards,

ayahs, and malis after verifying the workers.