Ensure re-development, beautification of Chandni Chowk is maintained: HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has called upon the Delhi government to ensure the uninterrupted continuation and maintenance of the redevelopment work in Chandni Chowk, the historic market area in the capital.



The division bench, consisting of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, disposed of a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) initiated last year based on a newspaper report detailing the progress and delays in the development of Chandni Chowk.

“In view of the totality and the circumstances of the case and in the light of various status reports filed from time to time, this Court does not find any reason to continue with the present PIL. However, the State Government is requested to ensure that the redevelopment work which has been carried out is continued and maintained,” stated the court, highlighting the importance of ongoing efforts.

The bench acknowledged the steps taken by the Delhi government and other Union government agencies in redeveloping the area for the betterment of local traders. Recognising the significance of the project for traders, the court urged traders’ associations to collaborate in managing the boom barriers installed at the entrance of Chandni Chowk, in consultation with Delhi Police.

“It is expected that the traders’ associations will take up the responsibility and come forward to assist the authorities in this endeavour,” asserted the court, emphasising the collaborative aspect of the redevelopment.

The Chief Nodal Officer has been granted the freedom to pass the final order regarding the High Powered Committee formed by the Court, bringing appropriate closure to the same. The court’s

decision comes after the installation of 22 boom barriers at 19 designated locations along the main Chandni Chowk road, aimed at restricting vehicular movement from 9 am to 9 pmpartment’s notification by GNCTD.

“All the concerned agencies are fully conscious of their duties, and the vast amount of effort and public funds that have gone into the making of this project a reality,” stated the authorities in response.