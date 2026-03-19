Ensure peaceful, dignified Eid in Uttam Nagar: HC tells police

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the city police and administration to ensure a conducive atmosphere for peaceful and dignified observance of Eid in Uttam Nagar where a 26-year-old man was killed in a clash on Holi.



A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said the police bandobast in the area should be such that it instils a sense of safety and security in all.

The bench directed the authorities to ensure that no one plays any mischief that has the potential to create any “untoward situation”.

It clarified that the police arrangements in the area shall continue till the upcoming festival of Ram Navami.

The order was passed on a PIL filed by a civil rights group, the Association for Protection of Civil Rights, which approached the Delhi High Court on Wednesday to prevent “imminent communal violence” on Eid in Uttam Nagar.

The petition came up for hearing after a petitioner’s counsel mentioned the matter before the Chief Justice’s bench for an urgent listing during the day. After hearing the parties, the court said Eid is a festival to rejoice and it is the duty of all authorities to ensure that on such a “pious occasion”, public life is not disrupted by any untoward incident of vandalism or hooliganism by any individual or any section of society.

It observed that the apprehensions in the petition arose from the incident of the death of a youth in the area on March 4, and therefore, the police must be “extra cautious” and ensure that “all sections of society maintain restraint considering the past incident”.

“We thus direct the police and civil administration of the area to take all required action, permissible under law, to ensure that the situation does not take any ugly turn and an atmosphere is created conducive to peaceful and dignified observance of the festival of Eid, which is likely to be tomorrow,” the court ordered.

“Police bandobast to be made should be such as will instil a sense of safety and security in all. The authority shall also ensure that no one from any section of the society is permitted to play any kind of mischief, having the potential of creating any untoward situation,” it further said.

The court added that if, upon assessment of the situation, a need is felt to strengthen the arrangements, such measures shall be forthwith taken by the authorities.

“The situation as described in the petition not only calls upon authorities to be at constant strict vigil but it also calls upon members of different sections of society to maintain restraint and conduct themselves in a manner which may promote peace and harmony and not cause any situation which may turn ugly,” the bench further said.

The court issued notice on the PIL and listed it for hearing on April 6.

Delhi Police told the court that heavy deployment, round-the-clock vigil and preventive steps are in place in Uttam Nagar. Over 50 inflammatory posts were removed, 8,000 people verified, while the PIL alleged hate speech and inaction.