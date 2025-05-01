‘Ensure inclusive sports access for children with special needs’

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has written to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, urging a series of measures to enhance accessibility at DDA Sports Complexes for Children and Youth with Special Needs (CWSN), in a bid to promote inclusive sports culture across the Capital. In his letter, Gupta emphasised the lack of dedicated facilities and infrastructure as a major barrier preventing children with special needs from participating in sports. He called for the urgent implementation of accessibility upgrades and inclusive programming in DDA-run sports centres.