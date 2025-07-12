Enrol in ‘Mission Karmayogi’ for skill enhancement: Delhi govt to employees

New Delhi: In a bid to improve administrative efficiency and modernise public service delivery, the Delhi government has mandated all its officers and staff to enrol in the Centre’s Mission Karmayogi programme. The initiative, which was launched by the Union Government in 2020, aims to build a future-ready civil service by equipping personnel with contemporary skills and knowledge.

While Mission Karmayogi was initially designed for central government employees, it has since been extended to cover state-level departments. Now, all employees of the Delhi government, from senior officers to junior staff, have been asked to register on the iGOT Karmayogi portal and complete at least one online training course by the end of July, according to a circular issued by the Finance Department.

“The purpose is to enhance professional capabilities, promote a culture of continuous learning, and ensure that government officials are proactive, creative, and technologically empowered,” the circular stated. The Delhi government has urged staff to complete mandatory courses on the iGOT platform, which offers modules on governance, ethics, leadership, and data-driven decision-making. A step-by-step guide has been issued, and departments must monitor compliance. The initiative aims to build a citizen-centric, tech-savvy, and accountable administration.