Enhancing welfare of construction workers

New Delhi: The Labour Department has taken steps towards enhancing the welfare of construction workers and their families by including their children studying in MCD schools along with Delhi government schools.

Delhi Labour minister Raaj Kumar Anand announced the expansion of the financial assistance scheme provided by the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) on Thursday. The scheme will now cover children of construction workers studying in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools, in addition to government schools.

Under the extended scheme, eligible children of construction workers will receive monthly financial assistance according to their respective classes.