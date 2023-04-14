Enforcement Directorate misleading court with false evidence in excise policy case: CM

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been forging the case against AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case.



The Party presented the details of all 14 mobile phones that were in question and revealed that five of them are still in the custody of ED-CBI, while the others are with Manish Sisodia’s home staff. The ED had alleged that Sisodia had destroyed his phones, but AAP’s revelation of the phones’ whereabouts raises questions about the validity of ED’s claims, the party said.

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal accused the ED of fabricating statements and misleading the court in the case against the former Deputy CM. Kejriwal pointed out that the ED had alleged that his former deputy had destroyed his phones, but several of those phones are in the ED’s custody, indicating that the whole matter is fabricated.

In Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh’s case, the person present during the investigation gave one statement, but something else was written in the ED’s charge sheet, Kejriwal pointed out. He accused the ED of using false evidence and fabricating statements by torturing people.

“ED is fabricating statements by torturing and pressurising people. This is not a good practice. The whole matter is fabricated, and there is nothing in it,” Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, Singh has demanded a public apology from the ED as well as the BJP leaders and spokespersons who defamed the former Deputy CM by creating false allegations against him of destroying 14 phones. He accused the ED and BJP of manipulating facts to mislead the court and the public to prevent the granting of Sisodia’s bail plea. He said, “The ED’s investigation is nothing but a web of deceit and falsehood,” Singh added.

He said that many of the IMEI numbers that the ED had earlier claimed were destroyed by Sisodia, were mentioned in ED’s own seizure report. Singh accused the ED of fabricating their investigation and spreading lies.

The AAP MP has also requested the court to take stern action against the ED officers who are deliberately misleading the public and presenting false information to get bail applications cancelled.