End of Mohalla Clinics? ‘Flawed model’ to be discontinued: Min

New Delhi: The decision to discontinue Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics has sparked a heated debate, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and residents strongly opposing the move.

Delhi Health minister Pankaj Kumar Singh recently announced that the BJP-led government would not continue the Mohalla Clinic initiative, calling it a flawed model. While he refrained from confirming whether they would be entirely phased out, he stated that 240 clinics operating on rented premises were no longer viable due to financial losses. The fate of the remaining clinics, he added, would be decided by the Delhi Cabinet.

He maintained that the new government’s focus would be on establishing Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, a separate healthcare initiative that would be built on government-owned land. Singh insisted that this model would ensure better healthcare delivery than Mohalla Clinics, which, he claimed, lacked basic facilities and had failed to meet their intended targets.

Referring to a recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, Singh highlighted the shortcomings of the Mohalla Clinic project. The audit found that 70 percent of patient consultations lasted less than a minute, and 18 percent of clinics were non-operational. Additionally, many clinics faced severe doctor shortages,

lacked essential medical equipment, and had inadequate storage for medicines.

The minister also announced a 100-day timeline for launching a new pilot project, which he claimed would bring transformative changes to Delhi’s healthcare landscape. As part of the BJP government’s broader healthcare strategy, Singh confirmed that Delhi would soon be included in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, with the necessary Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) already sent to the central government. Addressing concerns from private hospitals regarding low reimbursement rates under the scheme, Singh acknowledged resistance but defended the model as sustainable and beneficial for millions across India.

Additionally, he proposed launching Jachcha-Bachcha Jeevan Hospitals, focusing on vaccination programs and better facilities for pregnant women. He also announced plans to introduce the Jan Aushadhi scheme in Delhi to ensure the procurement of affordable, high-quality generic medicines for government hospitals and dispensaries. Singh expressed his long-term vision of restoring the reputation of Delhi’s government hospitals to their former standing in the early 2000s. He also revealed plans to launch 10 mobile dental health vans in rural areas, ensuring better access to dental care. The vans, he said, would start operating within four days, marking the beginning of the government’s commitment to strengthening Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure.

In response, AAP leaders strongly opposed the decision to shut down Mohalla Clinics, visiting several of them to gather public opinion. Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha criticised the move, stating, “The BJP is making baseless allegations. Decisions that inconvenience the public should not be taken. Shutting down Mohalla Clinics will make medical treatment inaccessible for many.”

He pointed out that several clinics operate at minimal rents and are vital to local communities. “Out of 14 Mohalla Clinics in Burari, seven are on rented premises. Every day, hundreds of patients receive free treatment here. The government must reconsider this decision.”

Councillor Vijay Kumar stated, “Mohalla Clinics are providing free treatment, medicines, and tests. There is no shortage of facilities.”

Meanwhile, Geeta Rawat questioned, “If these clinics are closed, where will the government set up new ones in densely populated areas?”