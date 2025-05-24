Encroachments removed from prime defence land near IGIA

NEW DELHI: An anti-encroachment drive reclaimed two acres of prime defence land near IGI Airport’s Terminal 1D, officials said on Friday. The plot in Mehram Nagar—worth nearly Rs 100 crore—had been under illegal occupation for years.

The joint operation, involving military authorities and Delhi Police, cleared unauthorised parking, animal shelters, and structures. Officials stressed encroachments threaten national security and pledged continued action to safeguard defence land.