Encroachments cleared, contractors fined

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development authority’s (GNIDA) Horticulture department has levied fines amounting to Rs 1.10 lakh against four private agencies for inadequate maintenance of public green spaces.

The authority conducted an anti-encroachment operation, removing over two dozen unauthorised shops constructed on the green belt between Sectors 2 and 3, near Patwari village.

The operation, lasting nearly four hours with substantial police presence, successfully cleared approximately one lakh square metres of encroached land. Officials confirmed that tree planting has commenced at the site.

“Greenery is a unique identity of Greater Noida. Preserving it is our collective responsibility. The authority will continue to take action against any negligence,” said Shrilakshmi VS, additional CEO.

“I appeal to all residents to plant and nurture more trees during the monsoon and help make Greater Noida greener and cleaner,” Shrilakshmi VS added.

In Sector Mu-1, officials halted unlawful encroachment and confiscated building materials. The authorities stated that planting would begin promptly to restore the area.

Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Gunja Singh reported that inspections occurred on Friday at four city locations.

Officials detailed that M/s Manvi Construction received a ₹50,000 fine in Sector Gamma-1 for substandard central verge maintenance.

M/s Sarita Enterprises faced a ₹20,000 penalty in Sector Beta-1 for poor park maintenance. On the 130-metre road, M/s Vanshika Landscape incurred a ₹30,000 fine for inadequate central

verge upkeep.

Furthermore, M/s MSV Associates received a ₹10,000 penalty for negligent greenery maintenance between the ACC Plant and Tigri

Gate area.

“Strict action will be taken against contractors or individuals found violating maintenance norms or encroaching on green

zones,” Singh added.