‘Encourage students to participate in National Youth Day seminars’

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities, and colleges to encourage students to participate in events organised to celebrate “National Youth Day 2023”, which is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand on January 12.

The life of Swami Vivekananda was devoted to national reawakening and he inspired the youth to work towards a national renaissance, said UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain in a letter to universities and colleges.

“To mark this occasion, the office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks is going to launch the ‘IP Manthan’ series. Periodic discussions will be organised under the IP Manthan series on the importance of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) vis-i-vis the economic and cultural development of the country,” Jain said.

The UGC letter also read that the issue of ‘how youth can contribute towards the field of IPRs’ will be taken up for discussion on January 12 by eminent panellists.

Among the panellists who are scheduled to give the keynote address include Mukul Bharatiya Shiksha Mandal’s organising

secretary Mukul Kanitkar, and Dr Ketaki Bapat, who is an adviser at the office of Principal Scientific Adviser to the government.