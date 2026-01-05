Empowerment in every dot

New Delhi: Marking Braille Day and the birth anniversary of Louis Braille, the Delhi government reiterated its commitment to empowering persons with disabilities through financial assistance, hostels and access to assistive devices. Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj honoured talented visually impaired students at programmes held at Braille Bhawan in Rohini and Seva Kutir Hostel at Kingsway Camp, celebrating their achievements and resilience.

Paying tribute to Louis Braille, the minister said his contribution had transformed the lives of visually impaired people across the world by giving them the power of education and self-expression. Praising the confidence and determination of the students, Indraj said, “A person’s flight is not decided by physical limitations but by their determination and mindset.”

He added that the cultural performances by children at the events were proof that “extraordinary achievements can be made through dedication and continuous practice, even when resources are limited.”

Addressing students at Seva Kutir Hostel, Indraj said the government’s policies reflect the vision of moving from the term “disabled” to “divyang”, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Delhi government is fully committed to making persons with disabilities empowered, confident and self-reliant,” he said.

The minister announced that a financial assistance scheme of Rs 6,000 per month has been implemented for the care of persons with disabilities who require high levels of support. He also highlighted the launch of the Atal Drishti Hostel in Timarpur for visually impaired girl students pursuing higher education.

“Providing safe hostels, assistive devices and institutional support is a priority for the government,” he said.

Indraj further stated that the government would continue to expand facilities for poor, underprivileged and differently-abled students. He also acknowledged the sensitivity of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta towards issues faced by persons with disabilities, saying the government is working with the spirit of “Nar Seva, Narayan Seva”.

Earlier at Braille Bhawan, organised by the All India Confederation of the Blind, the minister honoured winners of Braille reading and writing competitions in Hindi and English, along with the Madan Lal Essay Competition. Students from 19 schools across 11 states participated in the contests, showcasing academic excellence and literary skills.