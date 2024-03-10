Empowering Walk with Rahgiri Celebrates International Women's Day

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed a powerful celebration of inclusivity and empowerment as Fortis La Femme Delhi organized an Inspiring Walk with Rahgiri on Sunday, marking International Women's Day. The event, held in New Delhi, welcomed individuals from all walks of life to join hands in promoting community wellness and the inclusivity of women.



In collaboration with key stakeholders including Delhi Police, Delhi Traffic Police, New Delhi Municipal Council, South Delhi IMA, and North India Gynae Forum Delhi, the walkathon set off from the heart of Connaught Place, F-Block, and concluded at the same point. The event garnered an overwhelming response, with participants turning up in large numbers to support the empowering cause.

Reflecting the theme of International Women's Day, the event aimed to underscore the significance of women's inclusion in shaping a better world. Dr. Meenakshi Ahuja, Senior Director at Fortis La Femme, emphasized the importance of creating awareness about women's health, stating, "We believed that by coming together, we could create meaningful change and build a community where every individual feels valued and empowered."



Participants had the opportunity to immerse themselves in a rejuvenating walk around Connaught Place, surrounded by the vibrant energy of like-minded individuals committed to fostering inclusivity and empowerment. Through this creative platform, voices were heard, barriers were broken, and connections were made, resonating with the spirit of International Women's Day.