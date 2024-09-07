Employee escaped with Rs 40 lakh, nabbed along with brother from train

New Delhi: A 26-year-old driver and his brother were arrested for allegedly siphoning off Rs 40 lakh of his employer from south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, police said on Friday.



The two accused were nabbed from a train in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, when they were heading towards their native place along with a second hand racing bike which they

were transporting in the same train, they said.

The accused have been identified as Mani Bhushan and Shashi Bhushan (29), the natives of Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, police said, adding that Shashi worked as a porter in a company. The police received information regarding theft of Rs 40 lakh by a driver in Malviya Nagar area at around 9.20 pm on August 30.

The complainant stated that his driver, who had been working with him for the last over two years, had absconded

with Rs 40 lakh cash and switched off his mobile, a senior police officer said.

The complainant said that he had instructed his cashier to hand over the parcel containing cash to the accused in a parking area of Malviya Nagar. He further said that the accused received the parcel and then fled away, the officer said.

During investigation, in one of the CCTV footage, Mani and Shashi were seen fleeing on a motorcycle from the spot. The location of the mobile number of the

alleged person was zeroed down in a train, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan.

It was learnt that they were going to Sitamarhi in Bihar. They were found in a coach at Mazaffarpur from where they were nabbed. A total of Rs 32.6 lakh and one racing motorcycle, purchased with Rs 4.5 lakh of the stolen cash, were

recovered from the train, the DCP said.

Mani disclosed that he had been working as a driver/servant for the complainant for more than two years and sometimes the complainant directed him to supply/receive the parcels, police said. The complainant directed him to receive a parcel in a parking area of Malviya Nagar. After analysing the past events and circumstances, Mani concluded that the package likely contained a substantial amount of cash and decided to flee with it to live a lavish life.

Around 2:30 pm, Mani received the parcel from the complainant’s cashier but did not deliver it as expected. He used the stolen money to purchase a used racing motorcycle worth Rs 4.5 lakh from Karol Bagh. After that, both the accused boarded a train to their native village in Sitamarhi and arranged for transporting the racing motorcycle by the train, police said.