Emotional bond, toxic waters: City’s Yamuna pollution at 76%

New Delhi: Delhi contributes a staggering 76 per cent of the Yamuna’s total pollution load despite accounting for just 2 per cent of its length, a newly published study states. In Delhi, the Yamuna flows for 52 kilometres, of which a critical 22-kilometre segment— from Wazirabad to Okhla —has become the focal point of multiple planning and policy efforts. The study also states that untreated and partially treated sewage discharge remains the primary pollutant of the river.

“While the city generates 792 million gallons per day (MGD) of sewage, only 618 MGD is treated. Nearly 30 per cent of this treated water still fails to meet prescribed discharge standards,” the study states. The study by Primus Partners, published on World Environment Day, also states that over 500 unauthorised colonies and 160 villages still lack sewerage access. “Currently, 37 of the city’s sewage treatment plants (STPs) fail to meet discharge norms and several industrial areas continue to release hazardous effluents, compounded by a lack of environmental flow during lean seasons,” the study added. Highlighting the pollution generated by large drains, the study also states that the Najafgarh and Shahdara drains receive waste from Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. These together contribute an estimated 80 per cent of the river’s pollution load within the city. The study also includes voices from communities living along the river, like fishermen and boatmen.

“These community members shared how pollution has disrupted their daily lives and contaminated water sources. Despite their profound sadness about the Yamuna’s condition, these communities still maintain a strong emotional bond with the river,” the study says. Earlier, the BJP government announced several initiatives to clean up the Yamuna. The BJP-led Delhi government has plans to construct 40 new decentralized STPs, upgrade the overall sewage treatment capacity, install real-time water quality sensors, etc. In the first budget of the new state government, the water and sewerage sector was allocated funds of Rs 9,000 crore. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta allocated Rs 500 crore for STP repairs in the budget.